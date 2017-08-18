The debut of Marvel’s The Defenders on Netflix tomorrow and The Tick on Amazon on August 25 makes clear that the summer is ending with a superhero show of strength, with the latter series from the House of Bezos distinctly and sometimes rather wonderfully weird.

This version of the much-adapted Tick depicts a world where superheroes are the norm but real super villains are thought to be the stuff of myth. Simultaneously parodying and loving up the genre, the six-episode first installment of the series executive produced by Ben Edlund, Barry Josephson and David Fury and co-produced with Sony Pictures Television is well worth a quick contained binge.

Starring Peter Serafinowicz as the often clueless but mighty Tick himself and Griffin Newman as his often petrified and unwilling sidekick Arthur, this latest version of the Edlund-created character is more pertinent than ever as costumed heroes swarm the big and small screens and pop culture itself. However, like Amazon’s underappreciated Patriot, what truly makes this Tick soar is how high its freak flag flies, as I say in my video review above.

With Watchmen alum Jackie Earle Haley chewing up every scene as presumed dead villain the Terror, it’s a bit amazing that the Serafinowicz and Newman starrer — along with co-stars Valorie Curry, Michael Cerveris, Yara Martinez and Scott Speiser as ultra-violent vigilante Overkill — is Amazon’s first superhero series. After the crowds that The Tick exhibit attracted at Comic-Con last month, it undoubtedly won’t be the streamer’s last, but this Tick has set a genuine tone that all concerned will be hard-pressed to replicate, and I mean that in the most flattering of ways with this nice dollop of awkward fun.

In fact, no need to totally wait until August 25 for The Tick as you can check out the pilot on the streaming service right now — it has been up last summer. And you won’t have to wait long for more after next Friday, as a second set of six episodes will debut next year.

With all that in mind, click on my review above to see what I mean. Will you be cutting through the comic book clutter and watch The Tick on August 25?