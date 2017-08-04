There were plenty of tears to go around this morning as host Aisha Tyler said goodbye to The Talk after six seasons.

An emotional Tyler opened up to fellow hosts Julie Chen, Sara Gilbert, Sharon Osbourne, and Sheryl Underwood on her final day on the show. “The treasure of this show is my friendships with you guys, and that is something I could never have expected when I walked in the door here… I never imagined in a million years that it would be this magical of a place,” Tyler said choking back tears. “The thing I’ll take with me from this show is how all of you made me, every day, want to be a better woman, and a better friend, and a better person… you four made me brave… you only have yourselves to blame for me leaving this show,” she joked.

A very busy Tyler announced in June that she was moving on to focus on her other projects. She has three other series, including Criminal Minds, where she’s been upped from guest to regular; Whose Line Is It Anyway, which she hosts; and the animated Archer, on which she voices a character. She’s also set to direct her first feature film.

Chen also shared her favorite memories of working with Tyler, telling her “You have raised my game… even though I’m older, I’ve looked up to you like a big sister because, when you walked through the door here at ‘The Talk,’ I was just blown away… you are the funniest, the bawdiest, the smartest, the hardest working, and you made me sit straighter because I wanted to be worthy of sitting to your left.” She finished it off by giving Tyler a big smooch on the lips.