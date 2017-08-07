The August 2 premiere of USA Network’s anthology series The Sinner has drawn more than 3.5 million total viewers in Live+3, making it the summer’s top cable drama series debut. The premiere episode also took cable drama’s top spot year-to-date among adult females 18-49, 25-54, and 18-34, according to Nielsen and the network.

The Sinner, from Universal Cable Productions, follows a young mother, Cora (Jessica Biel) who, when on a day trip with her husband (Christopher Abbott) and son, commits a startling act of violence and, to her horror, has no idea why. Detective Ambrose (Bill Pullman) finds himself obsessed with uncovering the woman’s buried motive, which launches an inverted and utterly surprising crime thriller whose driving force is not the “who” or the “what” — but the “why.” Biel also executive produces.

The Sinner airs Wednesdays at 10/9c on USA Network.