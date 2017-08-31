Guillermo del Toro gave the Venice Film Festival press corps a giant hug this morning while also tugging, hard, at heartstrings. His lyrical period fairy tale, The Shape Of Water, was met with sustained applause (and a fair amount of tears) as the lights rose in the Sala Darsena. This is the Mexican helmer’s first time in competition on the Lido and in a way completes a circle begun by his compatriots and pals Alfonso Cuaron and Alejandro G Inarritu whose Gravity and Birdman in recent years made big splashes on this island.

Leaving the Darsena showing of Shape, “Bellissimo!” was overheard more than once, and social media reaction is already strong on the Fox Searchlight pic. The movie’s title is trending atop Twitter here. The official world premiere is tonight.

When it was announced as part of the Venice lineup, festival director Alberto Barbera called the Sally Hawkins-starrer del Toro’s best in a decade. It marks a return to Pan’s Labyrinth territory for the filmmaker as many are remarking here.

A romantic fantasy, Shape also stars Michael Stuhlbarg, Michael Shannon, Octavia Spencer and Richard Jenkins.

The Cold War-set tale kicks off in an American high-security government lab that’s hiding a top-secret experiment. That would be an aquatic man (Doug Jones) who’s worshiped as a god in the Amazon. The creature fascinates Elisa (Hawkins), the mute, lonely woman who cleans the facility and forges a relationship, initially based on a taste for hard-boiled eggs, but evolving into so much more.

Shannon’s agent and the military are the heavies as Elisa and friends rescue the beast and guard him for safekeeping at Jenkins’ flat — which is located above a cinema. Del Toro plays on old Hollywood references, including a black-and-white dance number that gives Elisa voice. There are also graceful, ethereal underwater scenes and a fair amount of poetry.

Del Toro directs from a screenplay he wrote with Vanessa Taylor. He produces with J Miles Dale. Fox Searchlight releases domestically on December 8.