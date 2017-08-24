The second season of hit fantasy series The Shannara Chronicles is set to premiere Wednesday, October 11 at 10 PM on Spike, its new home following the move from sister Viacom network MTV.

The 10-episode Season 2 picks up a year after the events of last season, with The Four Lands in chaos. The re-emergence of magic has the populace terrified, and an organization called The Crimson is hunting down magic users, using fear and intimidation to sow discord among the races. Wil (Austin Butler), scarred by the loss of Amberle and his separation from Eretria (Ivana Baquero), has turned his back on his magical destiny to become a healer. But when a mysterious woman named Mareth (Malese Jow) saves Wil from a Crimson attack, he is forced to rejoin the fight. You can watch a first-look trailer above.

Also starring are Manu Bennett (Allanon), Aaron Jakubenko (Ander) and Marcus Vanco (Bandon) along with new cast members Vanessa Morgan (Lyria), Gentry White (Garet), Caroline Chikezie (Queen Tamlin), and Desmond Chiam (General Riga).

The Shannara Chronicles, created by Al Gough and Miles Millar based on the best-selling fantasy books by Terry Brooks, debuted on MTV in 2016 and was the network’s highest rated and most watched scripted series of the year. As MTV looks for a reset back to Youth Culture, appealing to Millennials and Gen Zs with a female bent, The Shannara Chronicles’ audience made the series a suitable candidate for Spike, which is preparing for its transformation into the general entertainment Paramount Network.

Gough and Millar executive produce with Brooks, Jon Favreau, Jonathan Liebesman, Dan Farah, Tom Lesinski and Jenna Santoianni.

The series is produced and distributed worldwide by Sonar Entertainment in association with Millar/Gough Ink and Farah Films.

Check out the Season 2 trailer above and first-look photos below:

