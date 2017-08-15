The sequel to Illumination’s $875M worldwide-grossing animated pic from last summer will continue its tale on June 7, 2019, Universal announced today. On its new date, The Secret Life of Pets 2 will rival Sony’s reboot of Charlie’s Angels and 20th Century Fox’s untitled Marvel release.

The pic’s previous release date was July 3, 2019.

Illumination founder and CEO Chris Meledandri and his longtime collaborator Janet Healy are producing with Brian Lynch (Minions) returning as writer and Chris Renaud (Despicable Me series, Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax) directing.