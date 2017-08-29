The Romanoffs, Matthew Weiner’s followup series to his Emmy-winning Mad Men, has locked in its creative team, which includes 14 Mad Men alum.

Created, written, directed and executive produced by Weiner and co produced with Weinstein Television, the contemporary anthology series is set around the globe and features separate stories about people who believe themselves to be descendants of the Russian royal family. Weiner is set to direct all episodes of the series which will premiere on Amazon Prime next year.

The series’ collaborators include Executive Producer/Writer Semi Chellas (Mad Men), Co-Executive Producers Kriss Turner Towner (The Bernie Mac Show), Blake McCormick (Mad Men), and Kathy Ciric (Z: The Beginning of Everything), along with Consulting Producers/Writers Andre Jacquemetton (Mad Men) and Maria Jacquemetton (Mad Men).

The series behind-the-scenes creative team includes includes Director of Photography Chris Manley (Mad Men), Costume Designers Janie Bryant (Mad Men) and Wendy Chuck (Spotlight), Production Designers Emmy award winner Henry Dunn (Mad Men) and Christopher Brown (Mad Men). Hair and make-up heads are Theraesa Rivers (Mad Men) and Lana Horochowski (Mad Men), respectively. The casting team includes Emmy winners Carrie Audino (Mad Men) and Laura Schiff (Mad Men), as well as Kendra Clark (Mad Men).

“It’s an honor to be working with these exceptional storytellers and collaborators–many of whom I know from Mad Men—and all of whom are wonderful artists with incredible vision,” said Weiner. “We are all looking forward to bringing this unique project to life.”

Slated to star are Oscar nominee Isabelle Huppert (Elle), Golden Globe nominee Marthe Keller (Marathon Man), Aaron Eckhart (Sully), Emmy nominated Christina Hendricks (Mad Men), Emmy nominated John Slattery (Mad Men), Jack Huston (Boardwalk Empire), and Amanda Peet (Togetherness).