Aaron Eckart (Sully) has joined the cast of The Romanoffs, Matthew Weiner’s followup series to his Emmy winning Mad Men. Eckhart joins previously announced guest stars Isabelle Huppert, former Mad Men co-stars Christina Hendricks and John Slattery, Marthe Keller, Jack Huston and Amanda Peet.

Created, written, directed and executive produced by Weiner, the contemporary anthology series is set around the globe featuring separate stories about people who believe themselves to be descendants of the Russian royal family. Weiner is set to direct all episodes. The series will debut on Prime Video next year.

Eckhart, who earned critical praise for his roles in features The Company of Men and Erin Brockovich among others, was most recently seen co-starring opposite Tom Hanks in Clint Eastwood’s Sully, and in Bleed for This opposite Miles Teller.