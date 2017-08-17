Former Tyrant star Moran Atias is joining new Fox medical drama series The Resident as a series regular in a recasting.

Written by Amy Holden Jones, Hayley Schore and Roshan Sethi, directed by Phillip Noyce and executive produced by Antoine Fuqua, The Resident centers on a tough, brilliant senior resident who guides an idealistic young doctor through his first day, pulling back the curtain on what really happens, both good and bad, in modern-day medicine.

Atias will play hospital CEO Renata Thorpe, a tough, savvy, elegant businesswoman, not a physician, gifted with both cunning and charm. She plays a reimagined version of the character played in the pilot by Valerie Cruz. Atias joins The Resident cast members Matt Czuchry, Manish Dayal, Bruce Greenwood, Emily VanCamp and Shaunette Wilson.

Jones, Fuqua and Noyce executive produce alongside Oly Obst and David Boorstein, while Schore and Sethi serve as co-executive producers for 20th Century Fox TV, 3 Arts Entertainment & Fuqua Films.

This is the third consecutive 20th TV series for Atias, who played the female lead, Leila, on the FX drama Tyrant, from 20th’s cable division Fox 21 TV Studios, and most recently was seen in a major role on Fox/20th’s 24: Legacy. Her feature credits include Third Person and The Next Three Days. Moran is repped by Paradigm, Brillstein Entertainment Partners and Megan Silverman at Avenue Artists Management.