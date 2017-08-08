EXCLUSIVE: The Passage, Fox’s high-profile vampire drama pilot from Liz Heldens, Matt Reeves, Scott Free and 20th Century Fox TV, is eyeing possible reshoots, though the network brass continues to be high on the adaptation of Justin Cronin’s fantasy book trilogy.

The pilot, directed by Marcos Siega and starring Mark-Paul Gosselaar, was shot off-cycle and has been delivered to the network for midseason consideration.

“There is a lot that we loved about it. There were some things we felt we needed to explore the possibility of reshooting,” Fox Entertainment president David Madden told Deadline at TCA. “We are no longer looking at it as a midseason contender, we are looking at it as a fall 2018 contender but the parts that worked were fantastic, and we see it as a really strong prospect.” Rex/Shutterstock Underscoring Fox’s faith in The Passage, the network and the studio are funding a writers room with an eye towards potential re-shoots. “Liz, Matt Reeves and Scott Free have brought on a small group of writers to work with Liz. In the next four-six weeks, they are going to be doing analysis of what those re-shoots might be as well as to break Season 1, give us a perspective of how they would play out.” Fox previously ordered a backup script for the project in early May. Madden said that his team will reconvene with Heldens in probably six weeks.

Because of the scope of the project, which requires longer lead time, the pilot’s production was shifted to early summer.

Written by Heldens, The Passage begins as a character-driven government conspiracy thriller and morphs into a post-apocalyptic saga with vampires. The series spans more than a century and focuses on a young girl named Amy who must save the human race.

Heldens executive produces alongside Reeves and Adam Kassan via 6th & Idaho, Siega, and Ridley Scott and David W. Zucker via Scott Free Productions. Cronin is co-producer.

Cronin’s The Passage trilogy includes the best-selling eponymous first book, published in 2010 by Random House’s Ballantine Books, which was followed by The Twelve in 2012 and The City of Mirrors last year.