EXCLUSIVE: They are on a roll. The Gotham Group has acquired yet another book, this time the film rights to Robyn Harding’s coming-of-age novel The Party. This comes on the heels of recent Gotham options of bestsellers The Lying Game by Ruth Ware and Janelle Brown’s Watch Me Disappear over the past two weeks.

Gotham’s Ellen Goldsmith-Vein and Eric Robinson will produce the film based on the The Party, which was published by Scout Press/Simon & Schuster in June of this year. The story follows Jeff and Kim Sanders who plan on throwing a party for their daughter, Hannah—a sweet girl with good grades and nice friends. Rather than an extravagant, indulgent affair, they invite four girls over for pizza, cake, movies, and a sleepover. But then a horrific accident in their home leaves a young guest disfigured, and the family begins to unravel. In the ugly aftermath, friends become enemies, dark secrets are revealed in the couple’s marriage, and the truth about their perfect daughter is uncovered.

In the vein of Herman Koch’s The Dinner and Liane Moriarty’s Big Little Lies, The Party reveals the façade of the picture-perfect family by exposing the lies, betrayals, and moral lapses that neighbors don’t see—and the secrets that

children and parents keep from themselves and each other.

The book is a bestseller on the Toronto Globe and Mail list in Harding’s native Canada. Said Harding: “Ellen Goldsmith-Vein and her Gotham team have a great eye for cinematic books and I’m thrilled to be in the company of authors Ruth Ware and Janelle Brown. I am so excited to begin this journey to the screen with Gotham.”

Harding is prolific, having previously written four novels of contemporary women’s fiction, a YA novel, and a comedic memoir with an environmental focus. She also wrote the screenplay for and executive produced the indie film, The Steps which premiered at TIFF and was the closing gala film at the Miami International Film Festival.

Goldsmith-Vein is one of the few voracious readers in town. “This book hooked me from the second Jen Bergstrom at Gallery sent it to me. I couldn’t put it down,” she said. “I know film audiences will feel exactly the same way.”

Other projects from The Gotham Group includes The Big Game, which chronicles the phenomenon of daily fantasy sports and Train Man, starring Julia Roberts as the lawyer defending Darius McCollum, the New Yorker who became notorious for driving subway trains illegally. On the TV side, Gotham has Star Trek’s Zachary Quinto set to star in and executive produce Biopunk, and is developing a series based on Randi Zuckerberg’s New York Times bestselling book Dot Complicated: Untangling Our Wired Lives.

Harding is repped by Joe Veltre and Bob Hohman of the Gersh Agency and manager Matt Bass of Chemical Imbalance.