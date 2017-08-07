Alysia Reiner (Orange Is The New Black) David Eigenberg (Sex In The City), Clarke Peters (Treme) Jeff Hephner (Chicago Fire), Rex Linn (CSI: Miami) and Alex Weisman (Chicago Med) are the latest cast additions to the CorradoMooncoin political thriller The Pages.

They join the previously cast Deanna Dunagan, Tika Sumpter, Ben Tavassoli and Jamie Lee Curtis. The film, written and directed by Joe Chappelle, centers on former top U.S. security advisor, Elizabeth ‘Libby’ Lamm (Sumpter) who is threatened by associates from her dark past, including Rachel Burke (Curtis), a steely, commanding politician with an unwavering knack for achieving her goals. Colluding with Rachel is Adrian, an unyielding, patriotic chief of staff. Martin (Tavassoli) harbors another type of obsession with Libby. This quartet converges as Libby seeks redemption, Rachel and Adrian seek compliance, and Martin seeks the truth.

Film is shooting in Chicago this summer and is produced by Colleen Griffen for CorradoMooncoin and executive produced by Candy Straight. CAA is handling film sales.

Reiner is repped by Abrams Artists Agency and Affirmative Entertainment. Eigenberg is repped by The Kohner Agency and Framework Entertainment. Peters is with Stone Manners Salners Agency. Hephner is repped by Untitled Entertainment. Linn is repped by Abrams Artists Agency and ROAR. Weisman is represented by Gray Talent Group.