The CW president Mark Pedowitz said today that even though The Originals is ending next season, there are early talks with creator Julie Plec about a spinoff series, one that would center around the character of Hope Mikaelson, the tribrid daughter of Niklaus Mikaelson and Hayley Marshall-Kenner.

“There’s been many discussions about the character Hope” Pedowitz said today at TCA about his talks with Plec. “I’m very interested if she wishes to do it in the The Vampire Diaries universe.”

“Nothing has come out of it yet. Julie really wants to get the final season of The Originals done,” added the CW boss.

Hope was conceived during Season 4 in the episode “Bring It On,” and she’ll have a growth boost in Season 5.

Her powers remain a mystery. Tribrids have the genes of a witch, werewolf and vampire. She was named Hope by her father, who took inspiration from his half-brother Elijah’s words about his newborn child being their family’s hope.