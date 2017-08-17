The Orchard has picked up the worldwide distribution rights to the Lynn Shelton-helmed drama Outside In, ahead of its premiere at the Toronto Film Festival next month. The screenplay is by Shelton and Jay Duplass, who also stars in the film alongside Edie Falco. The company is eyeing a theatrical and digital rollout in early 2018, followed by a Netflix release. The pic follows high school teacher Carol (Falco) and her ex-student Chris (Duplass) as they explore a relationship after his release from a 20-year prison sentence. While Chris navigates his re-entry into the world, Carol works to rebuild her family and reconnect with her teenage daughter. Kaitlyn Dever and Ben Schwartz co-star. Mel Eslyn and Lacey Leavitt produced the film with the Duplass Brothers serving as exec producers. The deal was negotiated with the Orchard by ICM on behalf of the filmmakers.

Magnolia Pictures has secured North American rights to The Gospel According to André, a documentary on former Vogue editor-at-large and fashion industry figure André Leon Talley. Directed by Kate Novack, the docu will world premiere at Toronto and bow in theaters sometime next year. Beginning his career at Andy Warhol’s Factory in the 1970s before climbing the ranks of the New York fashion editorial world, Talley pushed to include African-American models and designers in such major publications as Women’s Wear Daily, W and Vogue. The film chronicles his journey with appearances by fashion luminaries like Anna Wintour, Marc Jacobs and Tom Ford. Andrew Rossi and Josh Braun produced with executive producers Lindsey Acree, Daniel Pine, and Ken Novack. The deal was negotiated by Magnolia’s Dori Begley and John Von Thaden, with Submarine on behalf of the filmmakers.