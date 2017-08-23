We’re getting the first look at Comedy Central’s new late-night talker helmed by Jordan Klepper.

Comedy Central says The Opposition With Jordan Klepper “will satirize the hyperbolic, conspiracy-laden noise machine that is the alternative-media landscape on both the right and left. The Opposition is the voice of the new America. It is the America that defines its own reality. It’s the America of paid protesters, Obama’s birth certificate, and the certainty that CNN is fake news.”

Klepper began as correspondent on The Daily Show in 2014 under Jon Stewart, then continued after Trevor Noah took over as host in 2015. He was known for his studio work and segments in the field, ranging from his multi-part Good Guy with a Gun series to his field pieces at Trump rallies which have garnered millions of views. He most recently starred in Klepper Solves Guns, an hourlong special that premiered on Comedy Central in June, that focused on legal obstacles and personal testimony surrounding the issue of gun violence in America.

The Opposition with Jordan Klepper premieres September 25 at 11:30 PM ET/PT following The Daily Show with Trevor Noah. Check out the clip above.