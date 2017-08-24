As The Opposition With Jordan Klepper unveiled its first promo today, Comedy Central’s upcoming late-night series — a spinoff from The Daily Show — also has been building a roster of correspondents. I have learned that The Opposition has recruited Josh Sharp, Aaron Jackson, Laura Grey, Kobi Libii and Tim Baltz so far.

All have improv background. Sharp, Jackson and Grey hail from the Upright Citizens Brigade troupe, while Libii and Baltz are alums of Chicago’s Second City.

Comedy Central had no comment beyond a statement released via a spokesperson, “We are currently in the process of casting the contributors for The Opposition with Jordan Klepper and will make an announcement about who they are and their role on the show once casting is complete.”

UCB

UCB

Sharp and Jackson are New York-based comics whose stage musical, F***ing Identical Twins, was acquired by 20th Century Fox last year to adapt as a movie via Chernin Entertainment. Sharp also was co-writer and co-star of the IFC web series How Shit Works and was featured at Comedy Central’s 2016 Comics To Watch Showcase (you can watch a clip from that below the story), while Jackson appeared in The Big Sick. The duo is repped by UTA; Sharp is also repped by Kirsten Ames Management.

UCB

Grey, a writer and performer based in New York City, already was on Comedy Central and Klepper’s radar — she served as head writer on Comedy Central’s Jordan Klepper Solves Guns special earlier this year. Her series Ex-Girlfiend won the TruTV development award at the 2015 New York Television Fest. She is repped by UTA and Kristen Ames Management.

The Second City

Libii has extensive series credits with major roles on Alpha Hoiuse, Transparent, Madam Secretary and Doubt. He is with Stewart Talent, Bleecker Street Entertainment and Schreck Rose.

Baltz stars on the Seeso series Bajilion Dollar Properties and Shrink and has been a semi-regular on Comedy Central’s Drunk History. He is repped by CAA and Jordan Tilzer at El Centro.

Per the network, The Opposition With Jordan Klepper “will satirize the hyperbolic, conspiracy-laden noise machine that is the alternative-media landscape on both the right and left. The Opposition is the voice of the new America. It is the America that defines its own reality. It’s the America of paid protesters, Obama’s birth certificate, and the certainty that CNN is fake news.”

Klepper himself started off as a correspondent on The Daily Show in 2014 under Jon Stewart, then continued after Trevor Noah took over as host in 2015. The Opposition with Jordan Klepper premieres September 25 at 11:30 PM ET/PT following The Daily Show with Trevor Noah.