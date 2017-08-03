Should NBC’s army vet medical drama The Night Shift get a fifth season renewal, “we have a lot of stories to tell” creator/EP Gabe Sachs told Deadline today.

Per NBC Entertainment president Jennifer Salke, the renewal decision is not imminent. The series is currently airing in the summer Thursday 10PM timeslot.

While the upcoming batch of fall military shows, read CBS’ Seal Team, CW’s Valor, and NBC’s The Brave will focus on elite special forces soldiers and their missions, Night Shift takes a more human approach, and has been huge advocate for veterans’ rights to the point of filling its ranks with actors and writers who’ve served in Afghanistan and Iraq.

“They’re not all super men and women,” said EP/creator Jeff Judah, “They’re regular people” from all ranks and levels of the military.

In building the show the EPs take the knowledge of those vets who’ve stepped on the set seriously. For example, the show’s military advisor Toby Montoya came aboard as an extra. He served multiple Afghanistan and Iraq tours, returning to duty after 9/11. He was ultimately injured by a 400 lb. IED that was under his vehicle.

“We realized how much expertise he had,” said Judah adding that Montoya has a heavy hand in the flashback sequences. Montoya praised how Night Shift tackles veteran issues and brings a greater awareness to them.

“There’s a humility in the people that attract us to these stories of those who served,” said Judah.

The season finale of The Night Shift airs on Aug. 31.