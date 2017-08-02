There will be no tenth season for ABC’s The Middle. The veteran comedy series, produced by Warner Bros. TV, will end after the upcoming ninth season, Deadline has confirmed.

The series scored an early ninth season renewal in January. It moved to Tuesdays last season, from its longtime slot as the anchor for ABC’s Wednesday night comedy block. That spot was taken over last season by The Goldbergs.





ABC

“The Middle has been one of the network’s most consistent performers and helped us to launch a whole new night of comedy when it moved to Tuesdays this season,” said Channing Dungey, President of ABC Entertainment when the Season 9 renewal was announced. “The Indiana Hecks have found America’s sweet spot with their authentic, acerbic and always loving take on parenting, work, kids, marriage and life.”

Two-time Emmy-winner Patricia Heaton stars in the single-camera comedy about raising a family and lowering your expectations. Middle-aged, middle class and living in the middle of the country in Orson, Indiana, Frankie Heck is a harried wife and mother of three who uses her wry wit and sense of humor to get her family through each day intact. Frankie works as a dental assistant, and her unflappable husband, Mike, is manager at the local quarry and her sardonic partner in the daily grind that is raising their average – yes, most definitely average – family.

The Middle stars Heaton as Frankie, Neil Flynn as Mike, Charlie McDermott as Axl, Eden Sher as Sue and Atticus Shaffer as Brick. The series was created and is executive produced by Eileen Heisler and DeAnn Heline.