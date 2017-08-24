Dave Chernin and John Chernin, creators/executive producers of The Mick, have signed a two-year overall deal with the studio behind the breakout Fox comedy series, 20th Century Fox Television.

Under the pact, the Chernin brothers will continue as executive producers/showrunners on The Mick, which is returning for a second season this fall. They also will be developing new projects for the studio.

Fox

“We love these guys and are so proud of the work they’re doing on The Mick, said Jonnie Davis, 20th Century Fox TV president of creative affairs. “John and Dave are incredibly talented and take such a bold and unflinching approach to comedy, so we’re thrilled to keep them in the family.”

Before creating The Mick, which is toplined by It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia star Kaitlin Olson, Dave and John Chernin spent seven years on FX’s Sunny, most recently as co-executive producers. They landed their first pilot order at FX for the 2015 comedy Pariah, directed by Sunny co-creator Rob McElhenney and starring Bill Burr.

The Chernin brothers are repped by WME, 3 Arts and attorney Tara Kole.