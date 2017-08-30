Anna Osceola (Mad Men) has been tapped for a recurring role in Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders, NBC’s upcoming anthology series. The eight-episode first season will focus on the infamous case of Lyle (Miles Gaston Villanueva) and Erik Menendez (Gus Halper), brothers who were convicted in 1996 of murdering their parents seven years earlier. Osceola will play Noelle Terlesky, a blonde coed that Erik Menendez met in Lake Tahoe four months after the murders. He feels very close to her and believes that she “gets” him. She remains supportive of him even after he confesses to the murders. Osceola is known for her roles as Clementine in the final episode of Mad Men and as Jamie Spears in the “Rape Interrupted” episode of Law & Order: SVU. She’s repped by CESD, Rob Gomez Management and Stone Genow Smelkinson.

J. Anthony Pena (Justified, Weeds) is set for a recurring role opposite Sean Bean in Crackle’s upcoming drama series The Oath, executive produced by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson (Power) and his G-Unit Film & Television. Written and created by former Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Deputy Joe Halpin (Hawaii Five-O, Secrets and Lies), the 10-episode original series explores a world of gangs made up of those sworn to protect and defend and sheds light on corrupt and secret societies that are nearly impossible to join. Only a select few make the cut – but once inside, members will do what they must to protect one another from enemies on the outside and from within their own ranks. Pena will play Carl, a medically retired police officer and Raven. He opened a bar and lets the Ravens set up shop in the back room to keep it afloat. He is fiercely loyal to his cop patrons, Tom Hammond in particular. Pena’s credits include guest/recurring roles on Justified and Weeds, and most recently on Netflix’s Love and ABC’s How To Get Away With Murder. He’s repped by Mogan Entertainment.