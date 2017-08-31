Dina Meyer (Birds of Prey) has been tapped for a recurring role in the upcoming third season of Syfy’s praised drama series The Magicians. Based on Lev Grossman’s bestselling novels, The Magicians centers on Quentin Coldwater (Jason Ralph) and his 20-something friends as they are thrust into the unfamiliar world of the beautifully enchanting yet mysteriously dangerous Fillory – and places beyond – where they must draw upon their novice skills to save the existence of magic. Meyer will play the Stone Queen, a no-nonsense woman who hails from a faraway land in Fillory and offers an interesting proposition for an alliance. Meyer, known for her film roles in Birds of Prey, Starship Troopers and the Saw installments, recurred on Sequestered and recently guest-starred on DirecTV’s Kingdom and CBS’ Code Black. She’s repped by Joseph Le Talent Agency and Primary Wave Entertainment.

Kyle Bornheimer is joining the gang on Will & Grace. He’ll appear in the September 28 premiere episode of the NBC revival as Lenny, a security guard. The iconic series returns after a decade away with stars Eric McCormack, Debra Messing, Sean Hayes and Megan Mullally reprising their roles. Bornheimer recurs as Jack on Hulu’s Casual and he recently guest-starred on Angie Tribeca and also recurred on Brooklyn Nine-Nine.