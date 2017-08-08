The ratings are in and The Late Show With Stephen Colbert continues to come out on top when it comes to late night fare. According to Nielsen live plus same day ratings for the week ending August 4, Colbert won by an impressive +900,000 viewers, its largest margin of viewers ever.

This time last year, The Late Show was averaging 2.38M vs. its recent 3.21M viewers. That’s a +35% uptick. It has beaten The Tonight Show (3.21m vs. 2.31m, +39%) and is largest margin of victory over the Jimmy Fallon-hosted late-night series in viewers (first run vs. first run) to date. The show posted its largest audience since the week ending March 10, best adults 18-49 rating (0.5) since the week ending June 9, and best adults 18-34 rating (0.3) since the week ending June 23.

Earlier in May, Colbert’s show was the only one of the current broadcast late-night batch to grow over previous season, climbing 11% in overall crowd – 3.195M vs. 3.173M.

It’s no surprise that Colbert’s numbers continue to grow considering his colorful commentary on the Trump administration. His videos and segments have been going viral on the Internet including his most recent clip “Stephen Sings Farewell to the Mooch,” which garnered 3.3 million views on YouTube and was the most viewed late night clip of the week.