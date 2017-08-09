Showtime is currently developing a sequel to its influential 2004 drama series The L Word, which revolved around a group of lesbians in West Hollywood and their friends, family and lovers.

It is being done with three original cast members — Jennifer Beals, who played Bette, Kate Moennig (Shane), and Leisha Hailey (Alice) — returning to executive produce and reprise their roles. But series creator Ilene Chaiken, while getting an executive producer credit on the potential new series, will not be involved as she is under an exclusive overall deal at 20th Century Fox TV and serves as showrunner on the studio’s Fox drama series Empire.

“The L Word will always be mine but there will be a new, probably young lesbian, who creates the new show,” Chaiken told Deadline at TCA while attending a panel for Empire. “I’m very, very exited that it’s happening.”

The sequel will surround the original characters with a new ensemble of women, following their lives, loves and tribulations. Has Chaiken shared her vision for a sequel?

“I’ve talked about it but I’m not working on it. It will be somebody else’s show,” she said, adding, “I’m always going to be there to talk about what I think is exciting.”