EXCLUSIVE: Warner Bros and DC are in the early stages of another Batman Universe spinoff movie, this one telling the origin story of the signature villain The Joker. The studio has set The Hangover‘s Todd Phillips to co-write a script with 8 Mile scribe Scott Silver. Phillips will direct the movie, and Martin Scorsese will produce it with Phillips. This will be the first film under a new banner that has yet to be named in which WB can expand the canon of DC properties and create unique storylines with different actors playing the iconic characters.
I’m told that the intention is to make an origin story that isn’t part of any other iteration. The Joker has memorably been part of two Batman movies in the form of Jack Nicholson and Heath Ledger, and was most recently played by Jared Leto in the first Suicide Squad film. He will reprise in the Suicide Squad sequel and the Harley Quinn spinoff, but this new film will launch the character with a different actor, possibly younger.
An intriguing part is the setting. The intention is to make a gritty and grounded hard-boiled crime film set in early-’80s Gotham City that isn’t meant to feel like a DC movie as much as one of Scorsese’s films from that era, like Taxi Driver, Raging Bull or The King Of Comedy. I’m told that Phillips and Silver are writing already, but there is nothing firm on where this will fit into the DC schedule.
Phillips most recently directed War Dogs with Jonah Hill and Miles Teller. Silver’s recent script credits include The Fighter as well as Stronger, the David Gordon Green-directed Toronto-bound drama that stars Jake Gyllenhaal as Jeff Bauman, whose lower legs were blown off near the finish line of the Boston Marathon terror attack.
Phillips and Silver are repped by CAA, and Scorsese is repped by WME and LBI Entertainment’s Rick Yorn.
paging Caleb Landry Jones
or Jesse Plemmons…
Todd Phillips?! Is it April already?
DC’s problem, they go with the same people for all their movies. All under the WB family whereas Marvel searches for talent. this wont end well
Oh please. Marvel directors are nothing but puppets. They don’t actually “direct” anything. That’s Marvel mostly gets indie directors the they can push around.
you’re right, how silly of me. Clearly marvel has made no good movies. my mistake! It has nothing to do with the directors at all.
You aren’t being for real are you? lol, Marvel is paint by numbers directing. DC goes after artists, that’s why all of their films feel different, for better or for worse.
Possibly Will Poulter?
in the original batman, or adventure comic featuring the jokers origen. he and batman were having a confrontation, the joker slips and falls intoa vat of chemicals that turns his hair green, his skin white etc. i would do it as a gas bomb that releases a chemical to put you to sleep.and another gas grenade to supress fires (dont want another branch davidians) the chemicals interact with various cells. pink like lips & nips become cherry red lovely, curly, thick blond hair turns green (shown at molecular level out) etc. plus, the chemicals effectthe limbic centre in the brain, causing a kind, gentle timid researcher into a vengeance seeking super villain…but thats me
Heath Ledger’s portrayal hinted at anything from an Iraq War Vet to someone whose entire family and kids were killed, hence his obsession with elementary school buses. I would think with Scorsese they will dig deeper than the simplistic “guy falls into a vat of chemicals and turns evil.”
The truth is, most of Marvel is forgettable and disposable these days… The best recent superhero films have been The Dark Knight, Logan, Guardians of the Galaxy, Deadpool and Wonder Woman.
The CW stuff is just for the undiscriminating and the Netflix stuff is for the slightly more discriminating, but still not very.
An origin story that isn’t part of any other iteration… that sounds awful, like X-Men Origins Wolverine all over again. A movie that doesn’t fit in and contradicts continuity… What is WB/DC thinking?
I would bet all my earthly possessions WB will cast Bill Skarsgard to play a younger Joker.
Or his brother Gustaf Skarsgard…Floki = Joker!!!
huh…?
This has my money.
Scorsese, quit fooling around and direct a Batman film.