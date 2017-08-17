It’s the future, and The Jetsons are back. A multi-camera, live-action reboot of the 1960s Hanna-Barbera animated series, executive produced by Back To the Future‘s Robert Zemeckis, has landed at ABC with a put pilot commitment.

Rex/Shutterstock

The new version will be written by Gary Janetti, who has background in both multi-camera and animated comedy series, having worked on NBC’s Will & Grace and Fox’s Family Guy. Warner Bros. TV, whose sibling Warner Bros. Animation absorbed Hanna-Barbera two decades ago, is the studio.

Based on the classic cartoon, The Jetsons multi-camera sitcom is set 100 years in the future and looks at America’s favorite future family through a modern filter.

Jannetti executive produces with Zemeckis and Jack Rapke, with Jackie Levine serving as co-executive producer.

The original Jetsons, conceived as a futuristic counterpart to Hanna-Barbera’s popular prehistoric family animated series The Flintstones, also was set 100 years in the future from its 1962 debut, or in 2062.

ABC

ABC is probably the best fit for the project because of its strong family comedy brand that includes Modern Family, Black-ish, The Goldbergs, Speechless, American Housewife, Fresh Off the Boat and WBTV’s The Middle, heading into its ninth and final season. Additionally, the original Jetsons series also aired on ABC though it lasted less than a season in primetime. It was revived in 1985 for another two-season run in syndication.

While ABC canceled all of its existing multi-camera series and did not pick up to series any of its multi-camera pilots, the network has a multi-camera family sitcom on the schedule for next season, a limited-run revival of Roseanne.

There already are a few reboots in the works at the broadcast networks for next season. NBC has The Munsters and Miami Vice, and the CW has Charmed, rolled from last season.

Janetti, who is under an overall deal at WBTV, co-created the British comedy series Vicious starring Derek Jacobi and Ian McKellan.