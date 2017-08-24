Oliver Jackson-Cohen has joined the cast of The Haunting Of Hill House, Netflix’s modern re-imagining of Shirley Jackson’s classic 1959 novel. He joins Timothy Hutton, Carla Gugino, Michel Huisman, Elizabeth Reaser, Kate Siegel and Henry Thomas in the 10-episode straight-to-series drama, which hails from genre filmmaker Mike Flanagan, Steven Spielberg’s Amblin TV and Paramount TV.

The Netflix version of The Haunting Of Hill House draws from the original classic ghost story while expanding on the mythology of the Crane family. No character information is being revealed.

Flanagan is writing and directing as well as executive producing alongside his producing partner Trevor Macy, and Amblin TV’s Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey.

Jackson-Cohen most recently starred in BBC series Man in an Orange Shirt and NBC’s Emerald City. He’s repped by United Agents in London, WME and Management 360.