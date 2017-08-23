One of the most vital, beloved figures in the first four seasons of Orange Is the New Black, Poussey Washington (Samira Wiley)’s brutal, senseless death at the hands of prison guards shocked and saddened viewers around the world, launching a thousand conversations in the Twitterverse and the press.

Saddened herself by her sudden exit from the series that gave her a career, Wiley nonetheless landed on her feet, earning her first Emmy nomination for her turn as Moira in the timely Hulu series The Handmaid’s Tale. Identifying, like Moira, as a black, gay woman, it wasn’t the easiest thing for Wiley to walk away from her role at the end of the day, providing all the sadness and the fire that pushes her character onward.

In Margaret Atwood’s classic and prescient novel on which the series is based, Moira is written as caucasian, with another storyline dedicated to a more explicit examination of American racism. Miller’s version reworks Moira’s character and omits that other component of the series, which—per Wiley—is a “great” and “conscious” choice, allowing for a more focused examination of female subjugation of which Margaret Atwood fans, and the author herself, can be proud.

Departing Orange Is the New Black, how did you land on The Handmaid’s Tale as your next project?

I’d recently come off of Orange and was able to be a part of pilot season that year. Handmaid’s Tale came across my desk, as they say, and to be honest, I wasn’t familiar with Margaret Atwood, or the book, before I became familiar with the script. The things that attracted me are the same things that are in the book. Having read the book after getting cast in the show, it showed me so much more how much I wanted to be a part of this project.

Everyone’s saying it’s so timely and it’s absolutely true, but apart from that, there were so many things in the right places at the right time. You’ve got Elisabeth Moss, and the story of it is so compelling. I found myself lucky to be able to come to it fresh. I didn’t have that added pressure on myself of having to get this character—there are so many people that love this book, and someone told me that they were going to kill me if I got it wrong, so I didn’t have to have that pressure on myself. [laughs]

Take Five/Hulu

For you, what was the emotional experience of sitting with Moira’s brutal reality?

In the journey of an actor, being able to play these different characters, when we step into them, we try to step into them fully, and one thing that I have in common with Moira is we’re both black, gay women. That’s something I can’t step away from when I walk away from the role. Because of that, the material just became real, in a way, especially with what’s going on in America, in our social climate, with the election and all of that happening at the same time we were filming this. It was a little scary.

I remember having to call my wife at the end of days and talk through it, and remember that we aren’t there. We’re in a different place, and we still can be vigilant about the things that are happening around us, but it wasn’t easy having to step into that world every time I was on set.

In Margaret Atwood’s novel, Moira was white and there was another major through line centered on racism. What did you think about the choices Bruce Miller made with his adaptation?

I thought a lot of different things. Margaret Atwood is a consulting producer on the project, and even in having conversations with her, we were finding that in this retelling of the story, what is paramount for the world of Gilead is children, and that is paramount above and beyond anything else, so whoever can be a handmaid, it is so important for us to have you that everything else goes away.

Also, just in talking to Bruce, we want our show to be able to reflect the time that we’re living in right now. We want to be able to make comments on race sometimes, but not have our show be racist, in terms of not having African American people and people of color involved. I think it’s a great choice, and it’s obviously a very conscious choice. It’s not one made haphazardly. Also, selfishly, I’m just so happy they made that decision because now I get to play a great role. [laughs]

George Kraychyk/Hulu

Which episodes were you most proud of in Season 1?

The work that I was most proud of—and I feel like for a lot of shows, this happens—is when you get to the end of it, when you get to the climax of the entire season. In Episode 10, we see Moira escape. We see her go through some things that she hasn’t gone through before. We see her have that moment where she looked at the license plate. We had the moment where she reconnects with Luke. That episode, I was able to show so many different sides of Moira—the Moira that is lost, and confused, and doesn’t have a family.

So it was that episode, and also Episode 109, the penultimate episode, where we see the first sign of a real fight between Moira and June, Elisabeth’s character, and this just goes back to what I’m saying about Elisabeth all the time. She’s such a great actress. She’s an amazing talent, and to be able to be in a scene with her only makes me a better actor. That scene was made great by her, and I look back fondly on both of those episodes.

Moira has a unique arc, starting off as a symbol of rebellion, being broken down at Jezebels and then finding the strength within to carry on her fight.

Especially in those first few episodes, you see Moira as this sort of light, that no matter what happens, the bastards aren’t going to grind her down. They try from the very beginning to break these girls from the Red Center, and she’s one of the ones that overcomes it. She’s not broken. She’s able to escape, and I think that during the journey of her escape, we hear in conversations between June and Moira what happened to her.

There are holes in her story. She says things like, “The people that saved me got killed,” and it’s not a complete linear story of what happened to her. I can only imagine the things that happened to her when she was captured, when she was, I imagine, tortured to say certain things, for them to get information out of her, and that does break you.

George Kraychyk/Hulu

We think about her as being this strong woman, and in a way I feel like she’s not broken, but she is sort of limp for her own survival. If Moira’s strength continued to manifest itself in an outward way, and in a combative way, then she honestly might have lost her life, or gone to the colonies.

So we see her in Jezebels—and yes, she seems broken—but you see with her escape that she’s not. She is sort of downtrodden for a minute. She sees her friend. She’s able to have this conversation where I feel like Moira comes back to herself, and she’s able to rise up and be that person that we know from the beginning.

What was it like playing that moment when Moira leaves June stranded on the subway platform? In that moment, eye contact between the two characters seemed to tell the whole story.

I remember being on set and honestly being like, “Whoa, whoa, whoa. What’s going on? I don’t totally understand this scene.” I completely understood what was happening, which was why I was freaking out, but trying to understand: How can a person who loves June this much just leave her?

I talked about it with Lizzie. The decision she makes to get on that train is almost more an act of love, because what can I do if we both get caught? If we stand there and both get caught, then nothing is accomplished. I know that you are strong enough to be able to endure whatever you’re going to endure—and even if you’re not, to be honest, because it’s a real possibility that she won’t even survive what’s happening to her—I know that I have to escape in order to help someone else. I feel like Moira’s motivation, in every move that she makes, is the most selfless motivation that can come from a person.

She’s not just trying to survive. She’s trying to bring people with her.

George Kraychyk/Hulu

The other fascinating moment is when Moira sends the package June had requested, at great personal risk to them both—a note that was tagged with the word “Bitch.” What was your reading of the intention behind that?

I think that Moira does not resent it at all. I think that she’s happy to have even been called to be a part of this Mayday, and I think that she’s back to herself—she’s gotten her resolve. I think that she’s calling her a bitch because that’s what she calls her when you love someone, when it’s a playful sister thing—like, “Here’s your package, Bitch. I love you.” That kind of thing.

What kind of conversation has this series generated around you?

I think there’s such a huge fan base, already, of the book before it was a series, and hearing those people respond to it is probably the thing that I was most afraid of.

This is one of the premier feminist works of fiction, and to have that on your back, knowing that you have to bring that to life, was a real challenge for us. I think that all of the people involved wanted to bring this vision to life with the utmost integrity.

I wanted to make sure that we got it right, and I wanted to make sure that people were satisfied, especially people who were big fans, and most of all, Margaret Atwood. Most of the responses that we’ve gotten have been positive, which is amazing, and most people have been happy with the interpretation of it.

Netflix

Then, of course, there’s rounding back to the social climate, and how relevant it is right now, in terms of how close we are to [the world of the series]. I have real faith in the American people, and the people I see every day—my friends, my loved ones. I know what kind of people they are. I know the message that I want to say to people about keeping vigilant, not becoming complacent, and making sure we know what’s going on so that these things that have happened in this fictional world of Gilead could never happen to us.

It is frightening, yes, because we do see ourselves right now in a place that feels closer than any other time. Not that any of this could actually [happen], but especially as a millennial, this is something we have never seen. Depending on their age, most young people have only experienced the presidency of Barack Obama for their entire life, so having something like this come on, I feel, is scaring a lot of people.

I do have hope and faith in the American people that everything is going to end up okay; but also, in conjunction with that, stay vigilant.

What has it been like transitioning out of Orange Is the New Black, seeing the entire season that followed dedicated to the memory of your fallen character, Poussey?

I can’t help but smile because that show really gave me my whole life. It put me in the position that I am able to be in today, and of course I have so many friends from that show that will be lifelong friends. I love them. I talk to them daily, and to be able to have a character that lived with me for four years—and I still love her like she’s a real person—to see her have a legacy in this way shows me so much that Poussey is not forgotten, and therefore I can make the jump that I’m not forgotten. I couldn’t ask for anything more than this.