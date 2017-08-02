The Good Wife spinoff The Good Fight is bringing in another standout from the original series. Audra McDonald is joining the second season of The Good Fight on CBS All Access as a new series regular. She will reprise her Good Wife role as United States attorney Liz Lawrence. There will be a twist — Liz will be revealed as the ex-wife of The Good Fight‘s Adrian Boseman, played by Delroy Lindo. Over the course of the season, the two will have to deal with many of their unresolved issues.

McDonald’s Good Fight casting was announced by CBS All Access president Marc DeBevoise during the CBS portion of the CBS summer press tour. He also announced that two actors who recurred in the first season are being upped to regulars for Season 2 — Michael Boatman, who plays Reddick, Boseman & Kolstad managing partner — and Trump supporter — Julius Cain, and Nyambi Nyambi, who portrays the firm’s in-house investigator Jay Dipersia.

“We’re thrilled that Audra McDonald will return to the fictional Chicago of The Good Fight,” said executive producers Robert and Michelle King. “After seeing her facility with both comedy and drama, we were dying for the chance to work with her again. Audra brings intelligence, strength, and wit to Liz Lawrence, the character she developed in the fourth season of The Good Wife.”

The second season of CBS All Access’ first original drama series will premiere in early 2018.