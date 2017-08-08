Sam Lerner, who has recurred since Season 2 of ABC’s hit comedy series The Goldbergs, has been promoted to series regular for the fifth season. Lerner plays Geoff Schwartz, one of Barry’s (Troy Gentile) best friends.

The autobiographical series, created/executive produced by Adam F. Goldberg, received a two-season pickup in May, for Seasons 5 and 6. It stars Wendi McLendon-Covey, Jeff Garlin, Sean Giambrone, Gentile, Hayley Orrantia and George Segal.

Goldberg, Doug Robinson, Seth Gordon, Alex Barnow, Marc Firek, David Guarascio and David Katzenberg executive produce for Sony TV and studio-based Happy Madison.

ABC

Lerner’s most recent projects include indie film Walk of Fame, the Michael Bay-produced Paramount time travel movie, Project Almanac and Stripped of Innocence. He previously recurred as nerdy but cute brainiac Evan on ABC’s Suburgatory. He’s repped by Coast to Coast, ICM and Curtis Talent Management.