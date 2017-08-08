20th TV president of creative affairs Jonnie Davis called The Gifted “one of this fall’s biggest priorities for the network – and our studio’s first collaboration with Marvel”

The Gifted writer/EP Matt Nix told TV critics today he did not have fully formed in his head all the super powers the Gifted characters would discover when he started to work on the project. But he did know, “if I don’t get this job the 10-year-old in me is going to build a time machine to go forward and kill me for not getting this job.”

Nix landed the top drama assignment at the studio last year, tasked with developing a Marvel drama series set in the world of X-Men. The project, which became The Gifted, received a put pilot commitment at Fox last July, leading to a pilot order and subsequently series pickup; 20th TV president of creative affairs Jonnie Davis has called it “one of this fall’s biggest priorities for the network – and our studio’s first collaboration with Marvel.”

The series, from Nix and X-Men director Bryan Singer, focuses on a suburban couple (Stephen Moyer, Amy Acker) whose ordinary lives are rocked by the sudden discovery that their children possess mutant powers. Forced to go on the run from a hostile government, the family joins up with an underground network of mutants and fight to survive.

Nix said he got super-power idea inspiration from “artistic pieces in museums” where he “found this one image he was excited by” and Singer said “that’s it!” despite Nix having pointed out it might be pricey. Nix did not elaborate; no critic bothered to ask further.

They were, however, keen to know to what degree the series will be tied to the X-Men movies.

“In our world one of the things we’re unpacking is the specific relationship of this group of characters to the X Men,” Nix said. “In the trailer, the X Men are gone. It’ s a thing in the show, and we’re going to be exploring it. And it’s a huge deal to these guys – a huge deal in the world. It’s one of the central mysteries,” he said.

Nix insisted the TV show will not drive the movies and the movies will not drive the TV series, which came as a huge relief to the critics. “The mythology we’re specifically avoids that – but not by pretending [X Men] don’t exist, or they are doing things over there that nobody pays attention to,” Nix assured.

All of the Fox series actors are “deeply patriotic,” Nix said. Not in a MAGA way – he was refering to patriotism about the franchise. “Coby [Bell] tells me every week, ‘I can’t believe this is happening.’

‘When I talk to the cast, they’re like collecting images of their characters and talking about how they are, like, ‘Check out how often Polaris wears green!’,” Nix described, adding that Emma Dumont, who plays Polaris in the series owns every Polaris action figure.

Female actors on stage got asked if they were familiar with their characters and would they want to really possess their powers. The men did not get asked that question.

“I”m quite familiar with the movies and Blink,” Jamie Chung said of the franchise and her character, who she said “opens portals out of fear.” She would “absolutely take advantage of it” if she had that power.

Dumont, who is said to own all Poliaris action figures, said she was unfamiliar with Polaris and that she very much wishes she had the power to move cars in traffic. “I mean she’s hot; she’s great! I’m trying to get abs so they give me that body suit. She’s really fierce and, can I say, badass. I look up to her personally.”



Nix said that he was told when Dumont learned her character was stopping bullets she was “jumping up and down and screaming.”

Everyone on the panel got asked why so many adults are embracing comics super heroes.

“Everyone wishes they could zap away injustice,” Bell responded.