Director-produced Len Wiseman has boarded Fox’s new Marvel drama series The Gifted as an executive producer.

The season-long EP stint stems from Wiseman directing the key second episode of the series, titled “A Mew World”. It also falls under the overall deal Wiseman has with 20th Century Fox TV, which produces The Gifted with Marvel Television.

Wiseman will executive produce alongside series creator/showrunner Matt Nix; Bryan Singer, who directed the pilot, Lauren Shuler Donner and Simon Kinberg — all three coming from the X-Men movie franchise — as well as Marvel TV’s Jeph Loeb and Jim Chory. The Gifted extends Wiseman’s relationship with Nix. The two also executive produced together the Fox drama series A.P.B. this past season.

The Gifted is set to premiere on Oct. 2, with the Wiseman-directed episode airing a week later, Oct. 9.

Fox

Set in the “X-Men” universe, The Gifted follows the story of a suburban couple whose ordinary lives are rocked by the sudden discovery that their children possess mutant powers. The series stars Amy Acker, Stephen Moyer, Natalie Alyn Lind, Percy Hynes White, Blair Redford, Jamie Chung, Sean Teale, Coby Bell and Emma Dumont.

Wiseman recently served as an executive producer on Fox’s Lucifer, Sleepy Hollow and A.P.B. having directed the pilots for all three. He is repped by CAA and attorney Howard Abramson.