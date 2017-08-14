In a bidding war at the Cannes Film Festival last May, A24 acquired North American distribution rights to The Florida Project, Sean Baker’s lauded Directors’ Fortnight title. With an October 6 limited release recently set, today brings the first trailer. Check it out above.

This is Baker’s follow-up to his award-winning 2015 pic, Tangerine. As with that film, The Florida Project mixes non-pros with experienced actors; it stars Willem Dafoe and newcomers Brooklynn Prince, Valeria Cotto, Christopher Rivera and Bria Vinaite.

A24 The story centers on precocious 6-year-old Moonee (Prince), and her rag-tag group of friends who live in the dingy hotels of Orlando, near Disney’s Magic Kingdom. While the kids carry on their own mischievous childhood adventures, the adults deal with the baggage of their lower economic status. Dafoe plays The Magic Castle hotel manager Buddy, who is deeply connected to the children and their well-being.

Baker and his Tangerine co-writer Chris Bergoch penned the script, and the film was shot in 35mm (unlike Tangerine, which was shot on an iPhone) in the neighborhoods around Disney World.

The film is produced by Baker, Bergoch, Kevin Chinoy, Andrew Duncan, Alex Saks, Francesca Silvestri and Shih-Ching Tsou.