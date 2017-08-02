At today’s TCA, CW announced that the first night of this season’s WBTV/DC superhero crossover will be on Monday, Nov. 27 when Supergirl will be paired with Arrow. That day reps a one time move to Monday for the special occasion. The crossover concludes on Nov. 28 with The Flash in DC’s Legends of Tomorrow.

Commenting on the crossover going from four nights last season to two this fall, CW president Mark Pedowitz said, “Last year’s (crossover) was the most successful week in CW history in terms of ratings and everything. We felt in this particular case we had Flash on Legends paired, so it was better to make it a two two hour movies –a miniseries- we thought this was the best way to go. We had a lot of conversations with producers and marketing people. Next year, we might go back to four nights.”

MORE.