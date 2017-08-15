Christopher Cousins (Breaking Bad) and Cyrus Arnold (Zoolander 2) are set for recurring roles opposite John Cho in the upcoming second season of Fox’s horror drama The Exorcist.

Season 2 picks up with Father Tomas Ortega (Alfonso Herrera) and a newly collarless Marcus Keane (Ben Daniels) out of Chicago and on the road, searching out evil. Across the Atlantic, Father Bennett (Kurt Egyiawan) attempts to weed out those within the Vatican who have turned against God. Ultimately, Tomas and Marcus are led to Andrew Kim (Cho), a former child psychologist who runs a group home for five at-risk foster children on a secluded private island off the coast of Seattle. When one of the children under Andrew’s care is targeted by a powerful force, the two priests head west, setting themselves on a collision course with hell.

Cousins will play Peter Morrow, a local investigator with U.S. Fish and Wildlife and a family friend of Andrew’s (Cho). Arnold will portray David “Truck” Johnson III, one of Andrew’s (Cho) foster kids. He’s big for his size so people treat him like an adult, but he still thinks and acts like a child.

Cousins has recurred on Training Day, UnReal, Bosch, Vampire Diaries, Matador, Glee and for several season as Ted Beneke on Breaking Bad. He’s repped by Stone Manners Salners Agency and DiSante-Frank and Company.

Arnold recently guest-starred on Bones and appeared as Derek Jr. in Zoolander 2.

He’s repped by APA, Crackerjack Management and Principato-Young Entertainment.