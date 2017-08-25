TNT has opted not to move forward with pilot The Deep Mad Dark, from Animal Kingdom writers-executive producers John Wells and Megan Martin, Deadline has confirmed. The decision was first reported by TVLine.

Game Of Thrones Tom Wlaschiha and Jacki Weaver (Silver Linings Playbook) were attached to star in the drama written by Martin, which centered on Detroit neurosurgeon Polly Lewis, who embarked on an unorthodox study in the field of memory and trauma. Wlaschiha was to play a mysterious character named Joda and Weaver was cast as Lydia, a self-help writer. The Polly Lewis role was never cast. TNT had ordered the pilot in December.

TNT still has pilots Snowpiercer, which is eyeing a series order with Jennifer Connelly attached to star; drama Deadlier Than The Male, starring Lily Rabe, Enrique Murciano and Amy Brenneman; and Margaret Cho’s comedic drama Highland.