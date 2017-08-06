Refresh for updates For the second weekend in a row, Sony figured out a way to work around the Rotten Tomatoes system so that they could get a lackluster title to open. Last weekend it was the Emoji Movie which posted an OK $24.5M in second while this weekend it’s their Media Rights Capital co-production The Dark Tower which is taking No. 1 with a modest estimated $19.5M.

By no means can either film be considered raging victories, because if they were both warmly embraced by critics and audiences, the sky would have been the limit at the box office. Dark Tower is based on fan favorite Stephen King novel, and the translation from book to screen was never going to be right due to the book’s complexities and genre-twisting (some directors, writers and studios like Bad Robot, Universal and Warner Bros. realized that). We analyzed earlier in the weekend whether Dark Tower would have just been better suited for television from the onset. Sony TV and MRC are already making-good to fans with a planned TV version led by former Walking Dead showrunner Glen Mazzara. In regards to the film version, low overall positive scores here on ComScore/Screen Engine’s PostTrak with those over 25 and the leading male demo giving Dark Tower 67%.

The one positive takeaway here is that while other studios couldn’t figure out financially how to construct Dark Tower, Sony did. They knew it was ambitious, saw how risky it was in its genre-mash up (which by the way never works at the B.O., read Cowboys vs. Aliens, Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter, Pride and Prejudice and Zombies) and partnered with MRC 50/50 on this mid-range net $60M budget.

Warner Bros. Dunkirk which has been adored by critics and moviegoers only dipped an estimated 34% in its third weekend with an estimated $17.6M in second. It’s proof that period, when done right, can shine at the box office. Too often sans any awards momentum, distributors find period to be a challenge at the multiplex. However, another potential awards contender, Kathryn Bigelow’s Detroit from Annapurna, despite having the best reviews and audiences scores out of this weekends wide entries respectively with an 88% certified fresh and A- CinemaScore, didn’t find that love spill over into its opening weekend which looks to settle at $7.25M, not a fantastic start for a movie which cost between $35M-$40M.

How does one critically acclaimed, mass adored movie rise while the other fail? Dunkirk has a hopeful ending while its dazzling in the Imax format in which its been films, while Detroit, as timely brilliant as it is in these post Ferguson times, is rather controversial in its corrupt cops story and about a harsh subject where three African Americans were murdered in 1967 Detroit. This film is meant more for specialty audiences than commercial, and should have found its way to the mainstream audiences via a longer platform and festival momentum. Some like to say that bad box office never works in the favor of an awards contenders, but hopefully that’s not the case here, because it would be a shame. Again, Bigelow’s Oscar-winner The Hurt Locker wasn’t a mass-appealing hit at $17M, but it was positioned differently in the market from the onset.

While diversity shined on the marquee with three films starring black actors, Aviron is celebrating a win with its Halle Berry popcorn movie Kidnap which is estimated to have reigned in $10.2M according to Aviron. The film which was shot three years and buried beneath Relativity’s financial woes, was rescued by David Dinerstein’s new film label for an estimated $3M and will profit toward the end. Lotus Entertainment handled foreign pre-sales on Kidnap and originally got the project off the ground.

Weinstein Co. had a great start with the Taylor Sheridan thriller Wind River posting a $41K per theater after four Los Angeles and New York runs which minted a total three-day of $164K.

