Sony/Media Rights Capital’s feature adaptation of Stephen King’s The Dark Tower grossed $1.8M last night at 2,770 theaters off showtimes starting at 7:19PM. Why that weird time? It’s keeping with the 19:19 lore that’s in the book.

Tracking initially showed The Dark Tower opening to No. 1 in the low $20M range, however, the film which is not a faithful adaptation of the book, not to mention the fact that it’s patchwork of genres, has been blasted by critics with a 20% Rotten Tomatoes score. This could easily sink Dark Tower into the high teens over three days giving Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk a third weekend No. 1 win in the vicinity of $16M.

The Dark Tower sets off a fall season that’s a King renaissance across film and TV due to the hot embrace of low-budget genre at the B.O., plus the fact that the current generation of filmmakers and TV creators grew up on King’s novels. On Sept. 8, New Line/Warner Bros. has a feature adaptation of his classic horror novel It, AT&T Networks has the series Mr. Mercedes.

