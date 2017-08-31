When so much of the “news” is “fake,” it pays to specialize in “fake news.” Comedy Central said today that its The Daily Show with Trevor Noah in August posted its most-watched month since the South African comic took over the desk from Jon Stewart nearly two years ago.

The Viacom-owned cable net also said Daily Show has passed NBC’s The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon as the No. 1 late-night talker among millennials (the 18-34 demo). The show helped lift Comedy Central to its highest growth in Total Day share among adults 18-49 since September 2013 and fourth consecutive month of year-over-year growth in share.

Across the month of August, The Daily Show averaged 1.6 million total viewers in Live+3, up 37% vs. August 2016 and its 11th consecutive month of year-over-year gains. Season-to-date, the network said, The Daily Show is averaging 1.43 million total viewers in Live+7, up 15% vs. prior year) and a .69 adults 18-49 rating (+12%).

Noah, Steve Bodow, Jen Flanz and Jill Katz are the executive producers of The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, with Justin Melkmann as co-executive producer. The series is directed by Paul Pennolino, and Sarah Babineau is the Executive in Charge of Production for Comedy Central.