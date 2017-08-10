Season 2 of Netflix’s heavily Emmy-nominated period drama, The Crown, has been set for a December 8 global release. The streaming service has also unveiled a first-look teaser for the next step inside the reign of Queen Elizabeth II. The story this time begins with soldiers in Her Majesty’s Armed Forces fighting an illegal war in Egypt, and ends with the downfall of her third Prime Minister, Harold Macmillan, after a devastating scandal.

Claire Foy stars as the monarch, with Matt Smith as the Duke of Edinburgh and Vanessa Kirby as Princess Margaret.

The second run bears witness to the end of the age of deference, and ushers in the revolutionary era of the 1960s. It also ushers in the Kennedys with Michael C. Hall and Jodi Balfour playing Jack and Jackie, both are spotted in the teaser above. So is Matthew Goode who’s also new to the proceedings as Princess Margaret’s bohemian photographer husband, Tony Armstrong-Jones.

The epic series has 13 Emmy nominations next month, including for Foy, John Lithgow as Winston Churchill, Stephen Daldry’s direction, Peter Morgan’s writing and Outstanding Drama.

The Crown is based on Morgan’s award-winning play, The Audience, and produced by Andy Harries.