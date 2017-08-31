The Crown‘s Claire Foy will receive the Britannia Award for British Artist of the Year, BAFTA Los Angeles announced today. The award, which honors British artists “whose outstanding performances in a year have demonstrated the high quality of their craftsmanship,” will be presented at BAFTA’s Britannia Awards ceremony October 27 in Los Angeles.

“Claire is the perfect encapsulation of the enduring legacy of British talent succeeding on a global stage,” said BAFTA Los Angeles Chairman Kieran Breen. “Her performances this year have been nothing short of phenomenal, including of course her iconic role in The Crown portraying the longest ever serving British monarch in history.”

Foy played Queen Elizabeth II in Netflix’s The Crown. Previously, she played Anne Boleyn in 2015’s Wolf Hall, and other television credits include Crossbones, Little Dorrit, White Heat, Upstair Downstairs, The Promise, The Night Watch and Going Postal. Her film credits include Rosewater and Season of the Witch, and her stage credits include Macbeth, among other productions.

In October, Foy will be seen in Breathe with Andrew Garfield, directed by Andy Serkis and written by William Nicholson. Her next film project is Damien Chazelle’ First Man, alongside Ryan Gosling and Kyle Chandler. She’ll play Janet Shearon, the ex-wife of Neil Armstrong. The film is slated for release in November 2018.

She joins BAFTA’s previously announced honorees Dick Van Dyke, who will receive the Britannia Award for Excellence in Television, and Ava DuVernay, who will receive the John Schlesinger Britannia Award for Excellence in Directing.

This year’s event will take place on Friday, October 27 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.