Melinda McGraw (Mad Men, The Dark Knight) is set for a key recurring role opposite Steve Zahn in ABC’s new midseason drama series The Crossing.

Written/executive produced by Dan Dworkin and Jay Beattie, executive produced by Jason Reed and directed by Rob Bowman, The Crossing revolves around refugees from a war-torn country who start showing up to seek asylum in an American town. But the country these people are from is America, and the war they are fleeing is 250 years in the future.

McGraw was most recently seen opposite Matt Bomer in Amazon’s The Last Tycoon and recurred on Robert Kirkman’s horror series Outcast for Cinemax. She’s repped by Domain and McKeon/Myones Entertainment.