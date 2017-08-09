The Coen Brothers’ The Ballad of Buster Scruggs Western anthology has landed at Netflix for premiere in 2018.

The project, produced by Annapurna Television, will feature six tales about the American frontier told through the voices of Joel and Ethan Coen. Each chapter will feature a distinct story about the American West. Tim Blake Nelson will star as Buster.

Netflix

Joel and Ethan Coen will write and direct the anthology, as well as serve as executive producers. Megan Ellison and Sue Naegle from Annapurna Television will also serve as executive producers, along with longtime Coen Brothers collaborator Robert Graf.

“We are streaming motherfuckers!,” said Joel Coen and Ethan Coen.

“The Coens are visionary directors, masterful storytellers, and colorful linguists. We are thrilled for Netflix to become home to the full range of their talents,” said Cindy Holland, Vice President, Original Content for Netflix.

The Coens are the latest of several top filmmakers who have made the crossover to television. David O. Russell currently has a series set at Amazon with Julianne Moore and Robert De Niro attached to star, and J.J. Abrams has The Nix set at Warner Bros TV with Meryl Streep attached to star and produce.

The brothers wrote the script for George Clooney-helmed Suburbicon. They’re repped by UTA.