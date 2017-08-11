After six seasons on ABC’s daytime foodie show The Chew, Daphne Oz is leaving as co-host ahead of the September 5 Season 7 premiere.

Oz released a statement and announced her departure on social media. An ABC spokesperson confirmed her exit, first reported by Deadline’s sister pub TVLine.

ABC

“It has been so much fun having lunch with you on TV’s most delicious daytime show for the past six seasons, and I am immensely grateful to have found dear friends in my cohosts and our team,” Oz said in her statement. “I have had the great privilege of growing up at our family table, and have shared some huge milestones along the way – including the birth of my first two children, and recent announcement of a third on the way — and am lucky to have had The Chew as a bright beginning to my career.”

Oz and co-hosts Carla Hall, Mario Batali, Michael Symon and Clinton Kelly have been with The Chew since it premiered in September 2011.

“She is one of the greatest natural broadcasters I have ever worked with,” The Chew creator and executive producer Gordon Elliott said of Oz. “The moment she sat at the table with Mario, Clinton, Michael and Carla, I knew we had a great television show. Her chemistry, honesty and intelligence are her trademarks and they will stand with her wherever she goes.”

ABC told TVLine there are no plans to replace her.

“When Daphne started with us she had recently graduated college, was a new bride, and ready to take on the world,” Rebecca Campbell, president of ABC Owned Stations and Daytime, said in a statement. “She is now a mother, broadcaster, writer and inspiration to millions of viewers whom she has shown how to create healthier eating options for themselves and their families. She really has created a unique brand for herself and the network.”

Daphne Oz is the daughter of TV personality Dr. Mehmet Oz and is known for her cookbooks including The Dorm Room Diet and The Happy Cook.