It was partially a primetime of goodbyes and remembrance last night as The Carmichael Show came to an end after three seasons and the life of Diana, Princess of Wales was examined as the 20th anniversary of her death nears.

In the first of a two-night documentary event on ABC, The Story of Diana, Part 1 (1.0/4) certainly delivered for the Disney-owned net with the second best rating of the night for an original. With a jump of over a million viewers in its second hour, once an America’s Got Talent (1.4/6) recap show was out of the way over on NBC, the Diana docu’s grand total audience of 6.1 million was the best non-sports summer programming ABC has had in the 8 – 10 PM slot since June 6, 2009.

Of course, the big demo winner on Wednesday was Big Brother (2.0/9), which saw a 5% rise among adults 18-49 to once again be the top rated show of the night. Having said that, there is a chance of some adjustment as some local markets saw NFL pre-season pre-emption on CBS as the Houston Texans were schooled by the Carolina Panthers 27-17. With that, the House of Moonves’ Salvation (0.6/3) was up a tenth from its August 2 show.

Back on NBC, that AGT recap was the most watched show of the night with 7.24 million tuning in. As for the end of Jerrod Carmichael’s sitcom after three often pushing the boundaries seasons, there was a double dose with a threesome and a marriage, cause that’s how you end a show in 2017. Up against hour two of the Diana docu, there was also a rise of 14% for the 10 PM (0.8/3) airing from last week’s 9 PM show to match the show’s best demo performance since its May 31 Season 3 debut. The actual Carmichael finale at 10:30 PM (0.7/3) was exactly the same as the original of August 2.

All of which saw NBC win Wednesday with a 1.2/5 rating and 4.59 million viewers. Which, for you statheads, is the first Wednesday viewership win for NBC since June 1 and the first mid-week key demo victory for the net since March 1’s Chicago franchises crossover.

Over on FOX, that double dose of Gordon Ramsay had both MasterChef (0.9/4) and The F Word (0.5/2) down a tenth from last week’s fast affiliates – which later saw a rise of a tenth for the former show.

The CW was all encores last night.