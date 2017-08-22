EXCLUSIVE: First-time feature writer-director Priscilla Cameron’s The Butterfly Tree will wing to its North American premiere in the Discovery section of the Toronto Film Festival. The film, which stars Melissa George as a former burlesque queen who becomes the object of a grieving father and son’s desires, bowed at the Melbourne International Film Festival earlier this month. Check out an exclusive clip above.

George (Heartbeat, The Slap, The Good Wife) returns to Australian screens as Evelyn, now a florist. She bewitches single dad Al (Ewen Leslie: The Daughter, Top Of The Lake) and his teenage son, Fin (Ed Oxenbould: Paper Planes, The Visit) with her zest for life.

But when father and son discover they are competing for the affections of the same woman, old wounds are reopened over the death of Fin’s mother. Evelyn helps teach Fin the power of forgiveness and relinquishes his goddess in return for a family. Cameron says the story was inspired by a woman in her own life.

Oz’s Midwinter Films produces with Vendetta Films planning an Australian release later this year. Producer is Bridget Callow-Wright. The coming-of-age drama received backing from the MIFF Premiere Fund which offers minority co-financing to Australian theatrical features which then bow at the Melbourne fest.