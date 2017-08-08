SPOILER ALERT: Do not read if you do not want the outcome of the season finale.

As always, season 13 of The Bachelorette came to a dramatic end as Rachel Lindsay made her final decision between Bryan Abasolo, Eric Bigger and Peter Kraus. After a 180-minute episode, Lindsay’s journey for love finally reached its destination and Bryan was there to meet her.

After Lindsay chose Bryan, the pair was engaged. The 32-year-old lawyer made history as the first African American lead of The Bachelor franchise. The popular reality competition has been holding steady in the ratings for ABC. Before last week’s “Men Tell All” episode, The Bachelorette’s July 24 episode was the highest rated and most watched broadcast program of the night.

During the After the Rose special, ABC dropped the new trailer for the fourth season of Bachelor in Paradise, which has been part of a huge controversy — and the two-night premiere on August 14 and 15 will address that.

Corinne Olympios and DeMario Jackson, two contestants on the forthcoming season of the reality dating competition are at the center of the controversy. The producer of the show filed a misconduct allegation over a sexual encounter between as the two which temporarily suspended production. No misconduct took place, but Olympios and Jackson didn’t return. However, they will return at the end of the season for the reunion episode.

The trailer gave a deeper look into this controversy as well as the expected sexually charged moments associated with the show — including a potential sex tape.