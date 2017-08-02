Michael Ironside (Total Recall) is set for a key recurring role on TNT’s upcoming straight-to-series drama The Alienist.

Ironside will play J.P. Morgan, the famous American financier and banker who wielded great power in NYC at the turn of the century.

A co-production of Paramount Television and Turner’s Studio T, the psychological thriller drama is set in 1896, when a series of gruesome murders of boy prostitutes has gripped the city. Newly appointed top cop Roosevelt (Brian Geraghty) calls upon Dr. Laszlo Kreizler (Daniel Brühl), a criminal psychologist — aka alienist — and newspaper illustrator John Moore (Luke Evans) to conduct the investigation in secret. Joining them in the probe is Sara Howard (Dakota Fanning), a headstrong secretary at Police Headquarters. Robert Wisdom, Q’orianka Kilcher, Matt Lintz, Matthew Shear and Douglas Smith co-star.

Known for his film roles in Total Recall, The Machinist and Top Gun, Ironside most recently recurred on CBS’ Ransom and previously appeared on series such as ER, Desperate Housewives, Smallville, V, and Nuremberg, among others. He also recently wrapped production on horror thriller The Harrowing.