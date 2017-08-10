The Green Bay Packer fan die-hard comedy The 60 Yard Line featuring Randall Park (Fresh Off The Boat), Chelsea Crisp (Bleed), Mindy Sterling (Austin Powers) and Cedric Yarbrough (Reno 911) has been picked up by Gravitas Ventures. It will get a Sept. 8 theatrical release and go on demand Nov. 7.

The film is based on the life of a friend of filmmaker Ryan Churchill and follows Ben “Zagger” Zagowski and Nick “Polano” Polano who are best friends and co-workers and buy a house whose back door is right up against the parking lot of Lambeau Field (true story). One is forced to pick between a football fan party life and a girl (Kimberly Crossman). “Beer is consumed. Lives change. There’s a cow.” is the film’s tagline. Hmmm, cow tipping maybe?

Gravitas Ventures director of acquisitions Josh Spector negotiated the deal with Fairway Film Alliance for Churchill and Greco.