Together one last time. An hour after Taylor Swift released her new song Look What You Made Me Do on Thursday night, ABC unveiled a promo for its Thursday Shondaland TGIT lineup set to the provocative tune.

With Scandal heading into its final season, this is the last time the block will feature all three Shondaland series that launched it: Scandal, Grey’s Anatomy and How To Get Away With Murder. In typical Shonda Rhimes’ fashion, the promo is free of spoilers about the upcoming seasons of the three dramas, featuring all-old footage.

At least for one more season, TGIT will carry on Rhimes’ legacy at ABC where she has been for more than a decade, after she moves to her new Netflix home.

Watch the promo above.