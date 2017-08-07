Tessie Cameron wrote ABC’s Ten Days in the Valley based on a recurring nightmare she was having.

In the nightmare – and the series – a female showrunner is working late at night in her writing shed outside her house and when she tries to return to the house the back door is locked, she breaks in, and her young child is gone.

She speculated “my shrink” would suggest she was writing out of her system “my pressures about being a stressed out single mother.”

“It was amazingly successful,” she told TV critics at TCA. “Very cathartic.”

Kyra Sedgwick plays Jane Sadler, the overworked television producer/single mom in the middle of a fractious separation, whose world, and controversial police series, implode.

REX/Shutterstock

The series addresses the “archetypal guilt women have from the minute we give birth” that any moment not spent with your child “is a reason to loathe yourself,” Sedgwick said. “Society is happy to tell you those things as well,” she said.

The first season’s 10 episodes will have a satisfying ending to the missing-child story, but also will include “bombshells” that create reason for a second season, Cameron said.

The picture Cameron paints of her work is not very pleasant, one TV critic noted, asking if it’s true to life and is the intention that people feel sorry for her.

“I never set out to make them feel sorry for her,” Cameron said of the character, who she described as a “truth-telling documentarian in over her head,” showrunning her first cop show.

Cameron, who was head writer of hit cop series Rookie Blue, called it a realistic portrait, adding, “I know some showrunners who use substances to get through the run of their shows – and more who don’t.”